CONFIRMED: First Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Acrimony’ This Week

In what should come as no surprise, a Tyler Perry movie is being used as a marketing launchpad for another Tyler Perry movie. Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is set to debut the first look at Perry’s Acimony – the trailer has been sent out by Deluxe Digital to North American cinemas, and we expect it online in the days ahead.

A faithful wife, after growing tired of standing by her devious husband, gets enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed.

Starring Taraji P. Henson, Acrimony is released in the U.S. on March 30, 2018.